Bald eagle crashes through Washington couple’s window

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (KING/CNN) – A bald eagle crashed through a living room window just south of Seattle, giving the homeowners quite the fright.

Steve Hiatt and his wife Jess ran downstairs this morning thinking someone had broken in.

“We hear this boom, crash and it sounds like somebody,” said Steve.

“It sounded like someone was throwing silverware around down here, downstairs,” Jess added. “We come around the bend here and we see this giant wing coming out from behind the chair.”

Steve said, “And then the eagle pops up and you can see its white head.”

A bald eagle had blown right through their living room window, spraying glass everywhere. They ran back upstairs and called the authorities.

Steve explained, “I mean, who wants to deal with talons? Right? Didn’t sound like a good time.”

A few minutes later they heard more crashing and then watched as the bald eagle flew right back outside over the lake.

They’re a common sight in the Lakewood area and hold special meaning for Steve and Jess, who each got a tattoo of an eagle after getting married here last summer. They both said, “We’re eagle people.”

Jess added, “So, you know, was this a divine sign of some sort? I’d like to look at it as yes.”

