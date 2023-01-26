Ashland’s ‘Say Their Names Memorial’ vandalized overnight

shland w

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland police said the ‘Say Their Names Memorial’ in Aas vandalized Wednesday morning.

The Say Their Names Memorial in Railroad Park was created in 2019.

Now, for the second time, the memorial has been vandalized.

Ashland city councilor, Gina DuQuenne, tells us, it was created to honor people of color who lost their lives because of violence.

The fence was vandalized overnight, the shirts that were hung on the fence were all torn down.

Several dozen people showed up to put the shirts back up this afternoon.

DuQuenne was happy to see the community come together.

“I look at this as an learning opportunity, it’s an opportunity of growth for the city of Ashland and Jackson County because this might happen, but this is not who we are,” she said. “We don’t vandalize, we come together.”

DuQuenne believes this was an act of racism and hopes to find out who did it.

However, she said without cameras, it will be difficult to find the culprit.

Police are asking anyone with information on who may be responsible for the vandalism, to call Ashland PD.