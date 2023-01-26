Grants Pass Police looking for attempted murder suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Grants Pass Police are looking for an attempted murder suspect.

Police said 36-year old Wolf Creek man Benjamin Obadiah Foster is wanted for kidnapping, attempted murder and assault.

GPPD said Tuesday night a woman was found bound and beaten in the 2100 block of Shane Way.

She was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Foster could be driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Sentra 4-door with Oregon license 407 EDX.

Foster should be considered extremely dangerous.

If you know anything, call police.

Here is the press release from GPPD:

On Tuesday at 6:52 PM, Grants Pass Police Officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Shane Way regarding an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim who had been bound and severely beaten into unconsciousness. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was positively identified as Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36 years old, of Wolf Creek. Foster was last known to be driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Sentra 4-door with Oregon license 407EDX. Foster is known to be armed and should be considered extremely dangerous. Foster is wanted by the police for Kidnapping, Attempted Murder, and Assault. Anyone seeing Foster or knowing his whereabouts should immediately call 9-1-1 and reference Grants Pass case #23-3570.

The Grants Pass Police Department and partner agencies are actively investigating this case and thank the citizens who have assisted thus far. Further details will be released as they become available.