Assault suspect sought by deputies

WIMER, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a suspect allegedly involved in an assault at a Wimer market.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Eddie Joseph Correia Jr. “pistol whipped” a man at the Wimer Family Market on August 10. He was reportedly aided by an accomplice, identified by deputies as Lindsey Anne Jordan. The victim and Jordan were said to be “acquainted” with one another.
After the assault, Correia and Jordan left the scene in a white Dodge pickup truck with a broken rear window. JCSO said they ended up at a residence associated with Jordan located in the 6900 block of East Evans Creek Road.
Jordan was arrested when she tried to leave the residence in another vehicle, according to deputies. However, police had to obtain a search warrant to look for Correia inside the house. Because Correia was reportedly armed and had a criminal history involving firearms, the JCSO SWAT team was called out to serve the warrant. But Correia wasn’t found inside. It’s believed he fled into a nearby wooded area before deputies arrived.
According to JCSO, a handgun was found inside the residence. It hasn’t been confirmed if it was the same handgun used in the assault or if Correia has access to more guns.
After the search, deputies think Correia came back to the residence and fled in the white Dodge pickup truck. It was found abandoned at just after 3:00 a.m. a mile away.
Deputies said they’re still looking for Correia. He’s wanted for charges related to the assault and for a state-wide felony warrant for violating the terms of his post-prison supervision.
“Correia is six feet tall and weighs about 245 pounds,” deputies said. “He has numerous tattoos, including on both eyelids and the number ‘13 ½’ on his throat.”
Citizens are urged not to approach Correia. Instead, they’re asked to call their local law enforcement agency if they know of Correia’s whereabouts. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Deputy Adam Osborne at 541-774-6800 and refer to case number 18-16778.