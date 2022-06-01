Attempted murder suspect behind bars in the Jackson County Jail

TALENT, Ore. – A woman was arrested after an apparent attempted murder in Talent.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believes that on Monday night, 47-year-old Christy Robertson of Keizer stabbed and beat an 87-year-old woman in the 9600 block of Wagner Creek Road in Talent.

According to deputies, the two women knew each other.

Investigators said after the assault, Robertson stole the victim’s car and fled the scene. She then drove to the coast and crashed while attempting to elude a California Highway Patrol officer.

After being hospitalized in Gold Hill, Robertson was taken to the Jackson County Jail and charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim is in stable condition at a local ICU.

No further information was released.