Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines ยป

WATCH: CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz confronts Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, the embattled Uvalde school district police chief who led the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, on the Texas DPS director’s allegations that Arredondo has been uncooperative in the investigation.