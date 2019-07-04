Australian student held in North Korea returns home

TOKYO, Japan – An Australian student held in North Korea was released this week and arrived in Tokyo, Japan, safely Thursday morning.
Alek Sigley, who is 29, landed at Haneda Airport in Tokyo by way of Beijing, following his release from a North Korean detention center.
Sigley was released following intervention from Swedish diplomats and had been taken to the Australian embassy in Beijing, before being filmed at Beijing Capital International Airport earlier Thursday morning.
The Pyongyang University student and tour guide lost contact with family and friends June 25th.
Swedish diplomats had raised concerns about Sigley with North Korean authorities in Pyongyang, where Australia does not have an embassy.
His father, Gary Sigley, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Western Australia, said his son would soon be reunited with his Japanese wife in Tokyo.