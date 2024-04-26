North Bend Coast Guard to celebrate 50 years with an open house Saturday

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The United States Coast Guard Air Station North Bend is set to celebrate 50 years by hosting an open house for community members to attend this weekend.

According to the USGC, the event is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be held at the Air Station at 2000 Connecticut Avenue in North Bend.

Attendees will have the change to see Coast Guard vehicles, including aircraft and boats, up close. Additionally there will be live demos, plus a chance to learn about Coast Guard missions in the local area. Not to mention the community’s chance to meet some of their local guard members.

The open house is free and open to the public.

