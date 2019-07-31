Autopsy on human remains found in Deschutes County completed

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are still working to positively identify human remains found in Central Oregon. However, a recent autopsy gave them some clues.
On July 28, a camper found a decomposed body alongside a forest road about six miles west of Sunriver.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office believes foul play occurred in the case.
An autopsy took place on July 30 in an attempt to determine an identity and cause and manner of death.
The following day, DCSO announced preliminary results of the autopsy indicated the remains belong to a white man between the ages of 18 and 40.
Investigators said, “DCSO detectives are actively working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Oregon State Police Forensic Lab to review information learned during the autopsy to identify the male.”
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-693-6911.