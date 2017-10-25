Autopsy reveals pot and alcohol in teen who drowned

Yreka, Calif. — Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in a drowning at Siskiyou Lake. A teenage boy died there in September. Now, the sheriff said it’s a tragic story, but he hopes others will learn from it.
The drowning happened more than a month ago. But the sheriff’s office is continuing to look for answers in the death of 14-year-old Jose Anthony Reyes Jr.
According to the sheriff’s office, the teen went missing while swimming with a group of other teenagers. The SCSO dive team was able to recover Jose’s body at Siskiyou Lake in the vicinity of ‘Pay Beach’ after he was found in 50 feet of water.
An autopsy confirmed Jose’s cause of death as drowning. However, it was also discovered he was drunk and high on pot at the time. Now, the sheriff is hoping young people use this event to open their eyes about drugs and alcohol.
“It’s illegal if you’re a minor, it’s illegal to consume cannabis if you’re a minor – and unfortunately there can be disastrous consequences, so there’s lessons to be learned in this tragedy,” said Sheriff Jon Lopey, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Jose was otherwise a healthy teenager, and according to family members, he was also a good swimmer.
The sheriff said the county is completing a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of what happened that night. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.