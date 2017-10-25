Cat owner suspects her missing cat was trapped and dumped far away

Medford, Ore. — Two Medford cats went missing only four days apart.
The owner thinks someone trapped them and dumped them far away.
“You want to get them back. A microchip can help with that,” C.A.T.S. office manager Sandra Fowler said.
Sandra Fowler is the office manager at C.A.T.S. – ‘Committed Alliance to Strays.
She says every cat brought to the organization is checked for an owner.
“We scan them… make sure to see if they’re micro-chipped and get them back to their families,” Fowler said.
If a cat doesn’t have an microchip or an I.D tag, she says it’s nearly impossible to get them back home.
It’s those that do have a chip who are often part of the success stories.
In fact, ‘Stubbs’ recently returned to a Medford home after he was missing for 10 weeks.
“The family was ecstatic to get their cat back. They were so excited that they were crying over the phone,” Fowler said.
Krysta Bossard is Stubbs’ owner.
She says she’s thrilled to have him back, but her other cat ‘Cookie’ is still missing.
Cookie disappeared only four days after Stubbs.
“At that point we had two cats missing that had never gone missing before,” Bossard said.
Bossard says Cookie is 10 years old and has never run away.
She now suspects someone trapped her cats and moved them to a different location.
“Since Stubbs was found clear out in Ruch, we know that he definitely was dumped. They said that there’s no way a cat could travel that far,” Bossard said.
Fowler says she’s not sure if Stubbs was dumped, but she’s heard of it happening in the Rogue Valley before.
“Some people don’t like cats and remove them from neighborhoods and relocate them without asking which is horrible because they’re part of the family,” Fowler said.
She simply hopes everyone realizes the gravity of taking away somebody’s cat.
“Some of us don’t have kids and our cats are our kids and it would be like somebody picking up a toddler and putting it out someplace else,” Fowler said.
Cookie is described as a grayish-brown cat with green eyes.
According to her owner, she is not very social, but she also has a chip.