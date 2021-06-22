Avelo sweepstakes offers free airline tickets to recent graduates

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s newest airline is offering free tickets to Rogue Valley graduates.
Avelo Airlines is reportedly celebrating the class of 2021 by giving away 42 round-trip tickets to 21 recent graduates as part of the Avelo Grads-on-the-Go sweepstakes. Anyone 18 and older who lives within 150 miles of the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport who graduated this year from high school, college, university or trade/technical school is eligible to participate. Grads can enter at http://www.aveloair.com/grads
“This has been a challenging school year for students trying to remain academically engaged while often studying remotely,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “The Rogue Valley is home to dozens of schools. We are inspired by the perseverance of the Class of 2021 and we can’t imagine a better graduation gift than to help fuel their inspiration to travel and explore new places.”
The entry deadline is July 20, 2021, and winners will be selected at random by August 17, 2021. Travel must be completed by December 31, 2021.
Currently, Avelo provides nonstop service between 11 destinations across the Western U.S. and its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport