Avenue of Flags honoring over 350 service members

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– The ‘Avenue of Flags’ is back in Eagle Point and a couple other cities, just in time for the Fourth of July.

Each of the 357 flags are donated casket flags from a service members coffin and even has their name embroidered on it.

Shady Cove and Butte Falls are also participating in the ‘Avenue of Flags’ this year.

Organizers said they have received donations from all across the country, from as far back as World War One.

Eagle Point Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce President Bob Pinnell said, “I take it real personal because at the quarterly, they hand me the flag and that’s the representation of anywhere from 15 to 30 service people.”

The ‘Avenue of Flags’ is run completely by volunteers, who put all of the flags up.

The flags also go up for Memorial Day, Labor Day, Patriots Day and others.

Pinnell said he wants to continue to expand the ‘Avenue of Flags’ to other cities in the Rogue Valley.

