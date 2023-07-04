Wilderville man charged with rape faces Josephine County judge

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– A Wilderville man charged with the kidnapping and rape of a minor, faced a judge in Josephine County for the first time today.

GPPD said on June 18th, a 15-year-old girl was abducted on the north end of Northeast 7th street in Grants Pass.

Through video surveillance, police were able to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Mark Dastrup of Wilderville.

Police said they located Dastrup and took him into custody without incident.

Judge Matthew Galli said, “Mr. Dastrup, I’m going to have you held on $250,000 bail. There won’t be any release due to overcrowding.”

He’s facing multiple charges including rape, sodomy, kidnapping and sex abuse.

GPPD did not say anything about the condition of the victim and did not respond to our interview requesting information on her status.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact the Grants Pass Police Department.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.