Avista energy fair

MEDFORD, Ore. — Fun for the whole family at Kids Unlimited Wednesday evening. Kids got to play and adults got to learn about how to save some money.
Avista teamed up with local organizations to talk with residents and show them how they can save money and energy this winter and to connect if people need a bit of help paying their bill.
“Y’know, it’s a free dinner, but at the same time we have a number of service providers who can really engage some of these families and see what their needs are and see if there’s an opportunity to help them,” explained Avista’s Oregon regional business manager Steve Vincent.
Some ways you can save, pay attention to your thermostat. Turn it down and make sure your house is properly sealed.
And if you need help paying your utility bill, organizations like Access offer an assistance program.