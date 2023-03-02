‘Backcountry Film Festival’ screening this Friday in Mt. Shasta

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – The Mt. Shasta Nordic Center is bringing the 18th annual Backcountry Film Festival to town this week.

The movies will focus on human interactions with the wilderness.

There will even be a raffle for a cabin getaway.

Tickets cost $20 per person for the Friday fest.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with screenings beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be 12 short films to enjoy.

The festival provided the following 2023 film lineup:

“Soñadora” By Jr Rodriguez, Sofia Jaramillo, Micheli Oliver, and Luke Kaneb

Vanessa Chavarriaga is quite literally a trailblazer and with vulnerable storytelling, she is making space for those after her in the outdoor industry. In doing so she is often in predominantly white spaces and thus has had to find ways to stay connected to herself and her culture. This film explores Vanessa’s journey and anyone else who lives between worlds.

“Tools of Ascension” By Chris Murphy and Max Lowe / Produced by YETI

Conrad Anker knows the value of suffering through the climb — letting difficult experiences build. Learn more about his ascension with new climber Malik Martin.

“Mapping Snow” By Aaron Kalischer-Coggins and The Hill

Mapping Snow explores how scientists are trying to better understand snow around the world, to save lives and mitigate the impacts of climate change on our most precious resource.

“Ski Local” By Skyler Martin

Ski Local explores the past and present culture of skiing on the Palouse.

“First Time Adventure” By The Mad Trees / Produced by Subaru and REI

WWA Ambassador Vasu Sojitra takes fellow athlete Kira Brazinski backcountry skiing for the first time. A short and sweet film about the joy of getting outside together, sharing in our experiences and how we connect to our bodies in the outdoors.

“HUT VIBES” By Noah Howell / Produced by Flylow and SHELTER

A group of friends head into the Eastern Sierras to share in the well-known and historic backcountry hut experience. A quick look at the magic of huts in the winter and what they provide.

“The Bottom Line” By NWAC

This short film produced by the Northwest Avalanche Center dives into a typical day for NWAC forecasters out in the field along with their routine once back in the office to get the forecast out to the public.

“Ski Together” By Greg O’Connor

Zach McCarthy moved back to Maine from Boston and found purpose in sharing his love of ski touring with others.

“The Avalanche Hunter” By Wool Hat Creative

In this adventure vignette, we get a look behind the scenes into the often invisible world of avalanche control and avalanche professionals. The story follows Roz Reynolds, an “avalanche hunter” and certified badass, who is not only blazing trails in her field and keeping the public safe in the mountains, but also laying first tracks on backcountry slopes, climbing ice walls, and more.

“TENSION” By WNDR Alpine

An immersive deep pow experience.

“Stepping Out: An Alaskan Expedition” By Top Top Studio

Three women set out to ski in the Alaska range for their first time. Serving as their own guides they were excited to arrive on the glacier and were quickly humbled by the complex structure of the terrain. In a new setting, they reimagine what success looks like beyond the familiar expectations of adventure athletes. The mission? Thrive in new roles and progress as a team to test their limits as skiers and leaders. No trip is perfect but the most memorable ones evolve beyond sport.

“Next Stop Sneg” By Marco Tribelhorn

After receiving a suspicious message on his computer screen, Sven Rauber goes on a hallucinating ski trip into a pillow filled forest in the middle of nowhere. He finds him self in a camp alongside a beautiful river between some hills wich hold some of the best snow and skiing terrain in the world. A movie for ski and snowboard fanatics with an affectation for deep powder tree skiing.

More info here: https://winterwildlands.org/bcff-2022-23-film-line-up?avia-element-paging=2