MEDFORD, Ore. —The Medford School District is announcing the launch of its new high school.

The district says it will focus on project-based hands-on learning.

It’ll be located at 1321 Center Drive in south Medford between Fred Meyer and planet fitness.

The school will serve grades 9 through 12 and be run by Central Medford High School staff.

MSD says it hopes to move in by August.