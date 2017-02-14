Bad Ass Coffee Co., Elements Salon broken into overnight

The owner of Bad Ass Coffee Co. on S. Riverside Avenue was woken up early Monday morning to learn someone broke into his coffee shop, and was still inside.
The suspect tripped a silent alarm, and police responded within minutes. Once they got inside police say the man had not only broken a window but busted through two walls as well.
With the help of a K9 officer, the man was found hiding in a closet, empty handed.
“Apparently he told Medford PD, that he was looking to break in to steal coffee and then sell it,” owner Jed Evers says.
Medford police arrested Daniel Guy. Now they’re looking into whether he is linked to similar cases in Jackson County.
Evers says it’s only the second time in Bad Ass Coffee Co.’s 15-year history that something like this has happened.
“This is pretty much my whole life,” Evers says, “I spend a majority of my time here and to have something like this happen to it you just somehow don’t feel like you’re in control.”
The businesses are trying to total up the damage, but the wall connecting Bad Ass Coffee and Elements Salon was already being repaired Monday afternoon.