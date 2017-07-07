Baja Fresh restaurant opens in Medford

Medford, Ore. – A new Mexican restaurant hosted its grand opening Thursday at the Medford Center.
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill is part of a re-branding project for the shopping center.
The owner said she hopes it will help bring more tourism to the Rogue Valley.
Allen Purdy, the president of S & B James Construction, said the restaurant’s opening is just phase one of the reconstruction of the Village at Medford Center.
“We have scaffolding up on phase two down the Village,” said Purdy. “Major new elements are going to happen inside the Village with all the stone work and brick work.”
Firehouse Subs will be the next restaurant to take up residence across from Baja Fresh.
They expect to open in about two months.