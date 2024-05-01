Grants Pass helps host Josephine County Commissioner candidate forum

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The city of Grants Pass along with the Josephine County Chamber of Commerce and the Daily Courier hosted the 2024 Primary Election Candidates Forum for County Commissioner Tuesday.

There were multiple candidates that gathered at the Grants Pass City Council Chambers. The County is currently facing a proposal to up the number of commissioners from three to five and adding a county manager.

Supporters say this will help ensure adequate representation of the communities.

If it passes, it will be done through a charter which is the county’s version of a governing document, to establish rules.

Alongside this, candidates were asked a series of questions about what they each feel are the county’s largest issues.

“It we don’t get a handle on the homeless situation, the appearance deters a lot of people from coming here, especially right now when Grants Pass made the whole entire news across the United States,” said Commissioner Candidate Chris Barnett. “I’m disappointed because I’ve been here 43 years and it was never like this, never.”

Candidates discussed their strategies on solving several issues and what values they would bring to the table as commissioners.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.