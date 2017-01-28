Bald eagle released today after surviving life-threatening injuries

Cave Junction, Ore. — A bald eagle is released back into the wild Friday, two weeks after suffering life-threatening injuries.
When the bald eagle was found in this canyon in Cave Junction, she was badly injured and really low on energy. Now, just two weeks later, after a lot of hard work from Wildlife Images – she’s ready to go.
‘Glory’ is a female bald eagle, she’s around three to four years old. You wouldn’t guess it now, but two weeks ago today, she was on the ground after being attacked by several ravens.
“Big ripped open front of her crop here, in front of her sternum and they put it back together and she had a crack on her beak.”
That’s when property owners called wildlife images who picked the eagle up for care.
“We did a lot of fluids for her, and then a lot of tube feeding of some liquid diets, and just getting her back and healthy while that wound healed. Just getting her functioning again,” said Lauren Burke, an animal care technician for Wildlife Images.
Burke was on the team that helped nurse glory back to health.
“It was daily care for a couple weeks,”she said.
After all those hours caring for glory, NBC5 asked Lauren if it was a bittersweet moment seeing her go., but her answer was simple.
“No, it’s just sweet,” she said.
Sweet, and the reason she loves her job.
“These are incredible birds and they belong out in the wild and so if we can put them back out there, we’ve done everything, we’ve done our jobs right.”
And they certainly did just that. During my interview, glory even circled back around a couple times before she headed on her way… Perhaps a final goodbye to the people who saved her life.
If you’d like to volunteer with Wildlife Images and help rescue more animals like Glory, you can contact the organization directly.