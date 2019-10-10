Barn full of hemp goes up in flames

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A barn full of harvested hemp burned down early Thursday morning.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said just after 1:00 a.m. on October 10, they responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Deer Creek Road east of Selma. Rural Metro Fire also responded to the scene.
When firefighters arrived, they found a large metal drying barn full of hemp engulfed in flames.
IVFD said Pacific Power arrived to shut off power to the barn to reduce risk to firefighters.
No animals or people were in the barn at the time, according to IVFD.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.