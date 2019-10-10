“Crikey! It’s the Irwins” films at Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Members of a world-famous family visited a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Grants Pass.
Terri Irwin, the wife of late wildlife conservationist and TV personality Steve Irwin, recently came to Wildlife Images with her son, Robert, to record video for their TV series, “Crikey, It’s the Irwins.”
Wildlife Images said the family was invited to document health checks on Kodi the brown bear and Brady the cougar.
Terri Irwin assisted with the checks as a crew recorded video that will be aired on an episode of “Crikey, it’s the Irwins” on Animal Planet on November 9.
Before his untimely death, Steve Irwin visited Wildlife Images to record video that would later be shown in the first episode of his show, “Crocodile Hunter,” in 1997.