Basketball tournament raises money for kids battling cancer

MEDFORD, Ore. – Grace Christian School teamed up with Gamerosity to host a three-on-three basketball tournament as a fundraiser Saturday.

The non-profit charity aims to raise funds for hero packages that benefit kids battling cancer at the oncology center here in Southern Oregon.

With up to five participants on each team, they all played four games to determine each division’s winner.

“Our heart is to serve kids and serve our community and connect them and really competition games events stuff like that are just a great way to bring that all together and if we can facilitate that and facilitate compassion and really empowerment for the kids we just want to do that and be available for that,” event coordinator Manny Munoz said.

All participants received a commemorative tee shirt while the winning team won a trophy and a pizza party.

