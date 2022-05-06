Battles continue at Mariupol steel plant

(NBC) Heavy clashes continue at the Mariupol steel plant in Ukraine.

Civilians are among those who have been trapped there for weeks. Meanwhile, we’re learning more about the role the U.S. is playing in helping Ukraine.

The Defense Department says intelligence shared by the U.S. helped Ukraine sink a Russian warship last month.

Dramatic video from the Ukrainian National Guard shows destruction at the Mariupol steel plant.

A Ukrainian commander says bloody battles are being fought as the country works to fend off Russia’s attacks

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said, “We still see Mariupol under siege from bombardment through airstrikes, predominantly.”

The Pentagon confirms U.S. intelligence shared with Ukrainians helped sink the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, an embarrassing setback for Vladimir Putin.

But officials deny reports that “real-time battlefield intelligence” that the U.S. provided Ukraine led to the killings of Russian generals.

Secretary Kirby said, “We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military.”

Congress is considering sending an additional $33 billion worth of aid to Ukraine, including more weapons, like the U.S. howitzers, despite Russia’s attempts to disrupt the supplies shipped from the West.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “We continue to have the unimpeded ability to flow, weapons and security assistance to Ukraine.”

Assets seized from Russian oligarchs will also help to fund assistance for Ukraine.

First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Eastern Europe to meet with mothers and children forced to flee. She said, “It’s so important to the president and to me that the Ukrainian people know that we stand with them.”

The First Lady will meet with U.S. troops and NATO leaders in Romania Friday before spending Mother’s Day with Ukraine refugees in Slovakia. Both countries border Ukraine.