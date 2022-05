MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Oakdale Middle School opens in the fall of 2023, but the Medford School Board has decided to hold off on voting on new attendance zoning.

The attendance zoning committee made a recommendation to the board Thursday night.

NBC5 News was told will be another opportunity for public feedback at a Medford School Board hearing on May 19th and the board decision is expected on June 2nd.

MSD said construction on the middle school should be complete by August of next year.