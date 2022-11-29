Bay Area Hospital recall effort fails

COOS BAY, Ore. —An effort to try and recall two members of Bay Area Hospital’s board of directors has failed due to not receiving enough signatures. We told you about the effort last month.

A Political Action Committee was created to gather signatures as part of a recall effort.

Organizers claim the board is, “not good stewards of their community hospital.”

A spokesperson told us the board took steps to close its mental health ward during a mental health crisis and didn’t properly vet a former executive.

Bay Area Hospital says now it can continue to serve patients without interruption.