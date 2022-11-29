Longtime Rogue Valley resident excited to take over as next CPPD chief

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —The Central Point Police Department has named its next chief, and he’s no stranger to southern Oregon. Central Point Police Captain Scott Logue will take over the position next year. He has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, much of it locally.

“Law enforcement for a lot of people once you start doing it it just gets in your blood and I can’t imagine doing anything else,” said Captain Scott Logue.

Captain Scott Logue has always had a passion for law enforcement. He grew up in southern Oregon, graduating from Grants Pass High School, then went to study Criminology at Southern Oregon University.

“I’ve always had strong ties to the Rogue Valley, I feel very connected to the community and I think that’s important in law enforcement to have that connection because you feel like there’s stuff worth protecting,” said Captain Logue.

The southern Oregon native has been with the Central Point Police Department for 20 years now. In that time he’s done just about every role for the department.

“A Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, I’ve been a Corporal, Lieutenant, now Captain, I’ve also done some other duties, I spent 3 years of working as a Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration,” he said.

Now he’s adding Chief to his resume. He’ll take over for long-time Chief Kristine Allison who’s retiring at the end of the year. For much of her decade as Chief, Allison she was the only female Police Chief in the Rogue Valley.

“It’s been great to learn from her, I think we’ve been very fortunate in Central Point, the Chief prior to her made a lot of changes that we’re needed and she took those changes and expanded on them and helped get us to where we’re at today,” said Captain Logue.

For the soon-to-be chief, he’s just excited to give back to the community that helped shape him into the person he is today.

He’ll officially take over the position on January 1st.