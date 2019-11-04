Bay Area transportation worker rescues man who fell onto train tracks

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC) – A post-game reveler was pulled to safety Sunday evening after he fell onto transit train tracks in Oakland.
It happened at the Coliseum Station after the Oakland Raiders-Detroit Lions game.
Watch the top of your screen as the man, who was intoxicated, falls on the tracks as a train approaches.
Transportation Supervisor John O’Conner saw what happened and yelled at the man to get back on the platform. But when the man didn’t move quickly, O’Conner grabbed the man and pulled him to safety.
Witnesses said after the rescue, O’Conner and the man embraced as nearby riders burst into applause.