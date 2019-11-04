Pres. Trump demands whistleblower testify in person

In a tweet Monday morning the president said in part, “The Whistleblower gave false information & dealt with corrupt politician Schiff. He must be brought forward to testify. Written answers not acceptable!”
Some House Republicans like Mark Meadows are pushing to have the whistleblower testify in person. “I can’t imagine that Chairman Schiff would allow written questions and answers for all of his witnesses,” Meadows said.
This all comes while the president and his allies deal with impeachment proceedings and investigations into the president’s phone call with Ukraine’s president.
Representative Elaine Luria (D-VA) said, “Foreign policy is not designed for the benefit of one person, it’s designed for better world order. It’s designed to further the goals and objectives of our country and our allies, and this did not do that.”
Meanwhile, four White House officials subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee are not expected to show up Monday for their depositions in the impeachment proceedings, further angering democrats.
Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said, “To be no-shows, this will only further add to the body of evidence on a potential obstruction of Congress charge against the president.”