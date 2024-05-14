Bay Area WNBA expansion team named the Golden State Valkyries

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Bay Area WNBA expansion team announced its name Tuesday this comes after news of the expansion franchise dropped last October.

The Golden State Valkyries are set to take the court starting in the 2025 season.

The word Valkyrie comes from Norse mythology. According to a press release from the team, “Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike.”

It’s a very fitting name considering the Golden State Warriors are their NBA counterpart.

The logo is a nod to the Bay Bridge and the violet color is meant to symbolize nobility and women’s empowerment.

“The story of the Golden State Valkyries begins now,” said Valkyries President Jess Smith. “And what better way than to be surrounded and supported by Bay Area legends as we take our rightful place in the WNBA and beyond. This is the Bay’s time to show what’s possible with the best fans in the world.”

This is the first WNBA expansion since 2008.

The Golden State Valkyries will be playing at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

