Beaches across the country reopen with precautions

(NBC) While beaches are traditionally packed with families this time of year, many states are taking precautions to ensure that doesn’t happen.
It’s one of the surest signs of summer: fresh sand under your feet, and the ocean breeze in your hair.
This Memorial Day holiday, many beach-goers are seeking a break from coronavirus lockdowns but with officials keeping a keen eye on social distancing.
On Florida’s Delray Beach, swimming, walking and jogging are allowed. Sunbathing and surfing are not.
Crowds are already gathering elsewhere in the country.
On the popular Jersey Shore, anticipation for the holiday is palpable.
On New York’s Coney Island, barricades are going up along the boardwalk, though people can still jog and walk on the sand, for now.
New York’s governor just announced state beaches will open for the holiday with restrictions:
In Southern California, families are finding solace in the newly-opened Golden Coast. Different counties are reopening with different restrictions, from bans on chairs and canopies in L.A. to no building sandcastles in Orange County.
Some beachgoers recognize some summer traditions will be broken this year, celebrating the holiday with sunscreen and a dose of social distancing.