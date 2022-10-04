Bear struck by vehicle in west Medford

Posted by Zack Larsen October 4, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are looking for a bear that was hit by a car this morning in west Medford.

According to MPD, the bear was first reported near Holly Street.

Medford School District sent an alert to parents at Jefferson Elementary, notifying them of a bear in the area.

The school says out of caution, staff stood outside the school helping students quickly and safely inside during student drop-off.

We reached out to MPD to see if the bear was found.

It said there are no update on the bear’s status.

Zack Larsen
