Beer, wine featured as general concessions at Autzen Stadium

EUGENE, Ore. – Beer and wine will now be welcomed inside most areas of the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium this coming football season.

Alcohol was previously only available in the Moshofsky Center next to stadium at Club at Autzen, an exclusive seating area in the upper rows. KGW reports beer and wine will now be available in the general concession area of the stadium.

However, alcohol will still be prohibited in the student sections of the stadium.

According to UO, more staff will be present to monitor alcohol use by game-day attendees.

Other changes at the stadium this year include earlier policy, no more re-entry and a clear bag policy.

