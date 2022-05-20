Bend foster teen reported missing

BEND, Ore. – A foster child living Deschutes County was reported missing this week.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding 16-year-old Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington. She reportedly went missing from her Bend foster home on May 15. DHS said she may be in danger.

Dunnington is known to spend time at Bend-area parks and gas stations. She also goes by the name Katie.

She’s described as 5’6” tall, 187 pounds, with dyed blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black button-up fleece jacket with a hood.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Bend Police Department.