Illinois River alcohol ban starts next week

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Don’t get caught drinking where you shouldn’t be this summer. A seasonal alcohol ban has been renewed on the recreational section of the Illinois River.

The ban has been in place seasonally every year since 2016.

It runs this year from May 24th through September 30th.

It extends from the forest boundary on Illinois River Road to an area near the McCaleb Ranch, and also includes Cedar Camp.

Violation of the ban could land you six months in jail or a $5,000 fine.

District rangers say the ban arose out of concern for public safety and respect for the river.

You can view the entire order along with a map of the prohibition area HERE.