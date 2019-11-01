Beto O’Rourke drops out race

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democratic candidate for president Beto O’Rourke has ended his run for the White House.
The former U.S. representative made the announcement on Twitter, writing that his service to the country “will not be as a candidate or as a nominee.”
The announcement comes as O’Rourke was supposed to host a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa where the Liberty and Justice Celebration, formerly known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner, is taking place Friday.
O’Rourke was to join the other Democratic candidates at that event.
In a Medium.com write-up, he thanked his supporters and asked everyone to support the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.