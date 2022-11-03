Betsy Johnson visits the Rogue Valley ahead of the midterm election

Posted by Ethan McReynolds November 3, 2022

MEDFORD, Or. – Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson visited the Rogue Valley Thursday.

Johnson surprised people at the Growers and Crafters Market at Medford’s Hawthorne Park late Thursday morning.

The former Democratic State Senator was shaking hands and encouraging people to take the time to vote before Tuesday’s election.

Even though polls show her in a distant third, Johnson says she is optimistic about the election.

“While the other candidates in the gubernatorial race are flying in political celebrities from the east coast, I am flying out to talk to Oregonians where they live and work. The Medford contingent have been very strong supporters and it has been energizing, their enthusiasm has been energizing,” Johnson said.

Ballots have to be in official election drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday, or they have to be postmarked by Tuesday to count in this midterm election.

Ethan McReynolds
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
