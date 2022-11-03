Local sleep experts give tips on daylight saving time

MEDFORD, Ore.– Daylight saving time ends Sunday, even though Oregon and several other states passed legislation in 2019 to make daylight saving time permanent.

But without full approval from congress, we’re turning back the clocks once again this weekend.

The Sunshine Protection Act, which would start in 2023, passed in the US Senate earlier this year.

But it hasn’t been discussed in the House of Representatives.

For now, kids and adults will have to adjust to the time change.

Pediatric Sleep Consultant Angela Sluga from Live Love Sleep in Medford said, “it really just throws everybody for a loop because everybody’s kind of off their game.”

The change from daylight saving time to standard time means gaining an hour of sleep for most.

But for many kids and some adults, it can still cause problems for your sleep.

Brittany DiCarolis, the clinical manager of the Asante Sleep Center, said having a consistent sleep schedule can help.

She said, “For good sleep hygiene with adults, getting at least seven hours of sleep a night, and I know with our obligations and life, it’s hard to do that.”

She said sleeping in on weekends to make up for a lack of sleep before a time change can cause insomnia.

Limiting screen time and caffeine can also lead to better quality sleep.

“Screen time is also a big issue,” she said, “Having that light exposure hours before bed can stimulate your brain and cause disruptions during the night.”

Sluga said consistency is especially important for kids.

In addition to her sleep work, Sluga is a preschool teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic School.

She said it’s easy to tell when there’s been a time change, especially with spring-forward.

“Kids are super sensitive to any sort of changes that happen,” she said, “and we definitely know that there’s been a time change with our kids. They just can’t function the way that they would typically.”

She said establishing a routine before bed can help kids adjust to the time change.

“If you can’t make it with the time, then at least you have it with the things that you provide so bath time, get into your pj’s, stories,” she said.

Both Sluga and DiCarolis agree that getting rid of daylight saving time or keeping it year round would help everyone’s sleep schedules.

Sluga said, “if I could have it my way I would definitely get rid of it. I know that there’s a reason for it, but for my world, I definitely love my sleep.”

Dicarolis said, “it’s just difficult for people, even an hour difference can really make it rough for people to wake up and go to sleep, and it can take weeks for people to adjust.”

Senator Ron Wyden co-sponsored the Sunshine Protection Act in 2021, along with Washington Senator Patty Murray.

The bill still needs to pass the senate and be signed by President Biden to make daylight saving time permanent in 2023.