Bi-Mart announces limited COVID-19 vaccine availability

EUGENE, Ore. – Bi-Mart has announced they’ll be getting a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed at their pharmacies in Oregon and Idaho.
“While Bi-Mart is gratified to play an important role in the vaccination campaign here in the Northwest, the small amount of vaccine provided at this time will be used very quickly,” Bi-Mart representatives said. “We expect a more significant shipment of vaccine in the next few weeks at which time many more will be able to be vaccinated. As we await that shipment, we appreciate your patience and understanding.”
In preparation for the distribution, Bi-Mart Pharmacy has developed a new portal for scheduling appointments at https://www.bimart.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine
You must meet current eligibility requirements to schedule an appointment. Walk-in vaccinations are not being offered at this time.
For current eligibility requirements in Oregon, visit https://getvaccinated.oregon.gov/#/