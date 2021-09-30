Bi-Mart pharmacies handed over to Walgreens

EUGENE, Ore. – Employee-owned Bi-Mart is exiting the pharmacy business and handing the reins to Walgreens.
Bi-Mart announced they’ve entered into an agreement where Walgreens will acquire their pharmacy business, which includes prescription files and related inventory of 56 Bi-Mart pharmacies in Oregon, Idaho, and Washington. Bi-Mart retail stores will remain open.
Prescriptions from most Bi-Mart locations will transfer to nearby Walgreens pharmacies. In areas where there isn’t a Walgreens, pharmacies will continue in existing Bi-Mart locations under the Walgreens brand.
“This decision, while difficult, is strategically important as we move to strengthen our solid financial position and expand our plans for future growth in the Northwest,” said Rich Truett, president and CEO, Bi-Mart. “Bi-Mart’s core business is healthy and strong, however over the years factors such as increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure has led in part to our decision. We look forward to partnering with Walgreens to transition our pharmacy staff and members as seamless as possible.”
The companies expect the prescription file transfers to begin in October and be completed by January 2022.
Patients whose prescriptions are being transferred will be contacted by mail.