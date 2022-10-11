Biden admin previews student loan forgiveness site

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Biden Administration offered a preview of the student loan forgiveness website ahead of its launch expected later this month.

In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people making less than $125,000 a year. And he’s canceling as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients.

Officials say the goal is to begin to get the debt relief processed ahead of January when student loan payments will begin after a multi-year freeze amid the pandemic.

A senior administration official says they worked really hard to make the application simple and straightforward.

The official said they kept the number of questions to a minimum and borrowers will not need to upload any documents.

To be the first to be notified about when the student debt relief application is available, visit http://www.studentaid.gov/debtrelief.