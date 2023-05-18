Biden administration announces homelessness program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Biden is taking on the growing problem of homelessness in America.

The Biden administration has announced a new program accelerating local efforts in six of the nation’s largest cities.

Those cities are Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Seattle.

The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and its 19 federal member agencies will partner with governments in those cities as well as the State of California.

Together, they will fast-track efforts to house local homeless people.

The initiative is called “All Inside.”

The larger goal is to reduce homelessness by 25% by 2025.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, there were more than 580,000 people reported as homeless on a single night in January last year.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.