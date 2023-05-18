10 Oregon state senators hit 10 unexcused absences

SALEM, Ore. – The GOP walkout in Salem continues and now 10 Republican senators have reached 10 or more unexcused absences.

The main reason Republicans are denying the Oregon State Senate a quorum is House Bill 2002.

They say it’s an attack on parents’ rights and would negatively impact gender-affirming health care.

According to Measure 113, the absences would prevent them from running for reelection. Though Republicans have indicated they’ll challenge the voter-passed law in court.

Senate Republican leader Tim Knopp released the following statement Thursday:

“Senate Republicans are engaged in a peaceful, constitutional protest of the unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional agenda the untrustworthy and deeply partisan Senate President has brought forward. We commit to Oregonians and our Democrat colleagues that we will return before the constitutional sine die to suspend readings and rules on lawful, substantially bipartisan budgets and bills. While Democrats are laser focused on the issues that do nothing but divide, we are focused on the real issues Oregonians care most about – homelessness, affordable housing, public safety, cost of living, job creation, and fully-funded education. We are committed to getting the People’s work done, not facilitating an extreme, unlawful, unconstitutional agenda.”

