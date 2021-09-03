Biden administration releasing oil from national stockpile

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Biden administration is tapping the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. That will release 1.5 million barrels of crude to help meet demand.
The decision comes as two-thirds of the service stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are out of gasoline in the hurricane’s aftermath.
Meanwhile, regulators say more than 93% of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil production remains offline as of Thursday.
The Department of Energy said adding to the crisis is the fact that the Mississippi River has been closed due to several sunken vessels.
To get tanker trucks rolling, the Biden administration is relaxing standards enabling truck drivers to legally work longer hours.