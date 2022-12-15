Biden administration sending more free COVID tests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The White House is ramping up COVID prevention measures amid an uptick in cases this winter.

The administration announced new plans Thursday.

They include sending four more COVID tests to each household that requests them, opening up mobile vaccination sites, and beefing up critical supplies like masks, gloves, and hospital gowns.

It also plans to increase support for vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes.

COVID cases have been rising as people gather for the holidays.

Nearly 459,000 cases were reported last week, including nearly 3,000 deaths.

To get your free COVID tests, visit http://www.covid.gov/tests.