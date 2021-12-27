Biden signs annual defense bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden signed the annual defense funding bill into law Monday. The National Defense Authorization Act cleared Congress earlier in December.

This year, the bill authorizes $770 billion for the Defense Department. It also outlines the policy agenda for the department and the military.

The measure includes changes to the military justice system to revamp how the military deals with sexual assault and harassment. There’s also a 2.7% pay raise for military service members and

Defense Department civilian employees.

Other provisions include a commission to examine the war in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal and $300 million in military aid to the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative.

President Biden said he signed the bill, but takes issue with a few provisions, including how detainees are transferred.

Biden called on Congress to get rid of the restrictions as soon as possible.