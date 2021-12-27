Teen found dead from apparent gunshot wound near Trail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A teen was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in rural Jackson County.

Investigators said at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, someone called 9-1-1 from an address in the 600 block of Netherlands Road outside of Trail.

When Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office said no charges have been filed and everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation.

According to JCSO, the investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.