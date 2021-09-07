Biden surveys damage from Hurricane Ida

Home
QUEENS, N.Y. (NBC) – President Joe Biden is visiting New York and New Jersey Tuesday to tour neighborhoods hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week.

Biden is scheduled to first receive a briefing from local officials in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey. Then he will tour a neighborhood in Manville, another area in the state that suffered heavy damage.

Later in the day, the president will head to the Queens borough of New York City to tour one of its neighborhoods.

Mr. Biden will deliver remarks there about his administration’s response to the hurricane.

At least 67 hurricane-related deaths had been reported across eight states, a week after Ida made landfall in Louisiana.

Biden signed disaster declarations for both states over the weekend which will provide them with access to federal assistance through the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

