WATCH: Governor Brown holds COVID-19 press conference
Health News Local News Politics Regional Top Stories Video September 7, 2021
WATCH: Oregon Governor Kate Brown is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. on September 7 to address the state’s response to COVID-19. She’ll be joined by Director of the Oregon Department of Education Colt Gill, State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Dr. Dana Braner, physician-in-chief, OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, and Chief Financial Officer of the Oregon Health Authority Dave Baden.
